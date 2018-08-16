Man jailed for making hoax bomb threat in bid to catch flight

A librarian has been jailed for making a hoax bomb threat because he was late for his flight.

Jacob Meir Abdellak was running late for the Norwegian flight from Gatwick to Los Angeles, so he decided to contact the police to report the threat.

He was handed a 10-month sentence and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, Sussex Police said.

The anonymous call was made at 5.47am on May 11 – just eight minutes before the flight was due to depart, causing it to be delayed by 90 minutes.