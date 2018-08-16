Nurse who performed on BGT with NHS choir is stabbed to death in Battersea

A nurse who performed on Britain’s Got Talent as part of an NHS choir after her son’s death was fatally stabbed in her home. Scotland Yard, who have arrested a man on suspicion of murder, named the 31-year-old woman found with a knife wound in Battersea, south-west London, as Simonne Kerr. She was a nurse working for Guy’s Hospital, near London Bridge, and had appeared on the talent show with the B Positive Choir to encourage blood donations.

Forensics and a police officer outside a property on Grayshott Road in Battersea Credit: PA

The haematology and oncology nurse at the time told how the performances gave her strength after losing her son Kavele to complications of sickle cell disease, a blood disorder. “When I’m with the choir, I look either side of me and see new friends who have been affected by the same disease which took Kavele,” she said, according to the Daily Mirror. “They know the physical and emotional pain of it. We support each other and there’s a real family vibe. When we sing, we don’t just rattle through a song. We sing with real feeling that comes from the bottom of our souls.” The judge’s praised the group’s successful performance in this year’s series, with Simon Cowell calling it “amazing”, David Walliams “inspiring”, and Alesha Dixon said it was “one of the most soulful, honest, authentic performances that we’ve had on the show”. Ms Kerr, who carried the disease but was not affected, lost Kavele in 2015 at the age of six and joined the choir to raise awareness of the importance of blood donors, the NHS said at the time.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.