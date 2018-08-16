Paul Walker’s brothers open to Fast franchise return

Nearly five years after Paul Walker’s death, his brothers have said they are open to playing his character again in the Fast And Furious franchise. Producers asked Caleb and Cody Walker to fill in for their brother and help complete Furious 7 after he died in an off-set car crash in November 2013. His face was digitally superimposed on to his brothers’ performances for scenes that Walker had not yet shot and in a modified ending in which his character Brian O’Conner drives off into the sunset. The character remains alive in the fictional Fast universe and is mentioned twice in 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious.

Caleb Walker, Paul Walker’s brother Credit: Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP

“I just hope we get to — I don’t know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again,” Caleb Walker, 40, said in an interview last week. “That’s my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies.” “I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful. It would have to be tasteful,” Cody Walker, 30, said in the interview. “He was the real deal, the real car guy. And in his absence, I — you know — I think it’s lost its way in a big way.”

Cody Walker, from left, director Adrian Buitenhuis and Caleb Walker Credit: Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP