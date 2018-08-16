- ITV Report
Point of View: 'Exams can't measure intelligence,' says former head teacher Peter Tait
Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their opinion on stories and issue that matter to them. In this POV, we hear from former head teacher Peter Tait who says intelligence cannot be defined by exams.
Mr Tait's comments come as teenagers across England receive their A'Level results and decide on their future plans.
His view do not necessarily reflect those of ITV News.