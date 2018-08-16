Police inspector admits making indecent images of children

A police inspector has admitted making and distributing more than 300 indecent images of children, including a boy aged just six.

A court heard Lee Bartram also filmed a teenager who was sunbathing – after West Midlands Police opted to release the 44-year-old officer on bail.

Bartram, whose address was withheld by the court over terrorism fears, pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent images of a child and two counts of distributing similar images.

The charges, spanning a period between August 2013 and the same month of this year, relate to a total of 328 images, including some found on an iPad and an iPhone.

Opening the facts of the case at Walsall Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Mark Cooper said some of the films made by Bartram had a “commentary” from the officer “as to what he would like to do” with the children.

On one of the films, Bartram was recorded “blaming the parents” of a child because of the way the youngster was dressed.

Mr Cooper added that although Bartram, who worked as an inspector in Birmingham city centre, had breached his bail, the evidence showed he had not acted upon his “fantasies” in the virtual world.