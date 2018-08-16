The songs that made Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin, who has died at the age of 76 , was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and a long list of hits and awards, including 18 Grammys, made her a musical powerhouse.

Her career began at the age of 14 and in seven decades of music she sold 75 million records worldwide, including feminist anthem Respect, which is considered by many to be one of the greatest songs of all time.

Here are the songs that made Aretha the undisputed Queen of Soul: