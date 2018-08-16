Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin dies aged 76

The long-reigning “Queen of Soul” who sang with matchless style on such classics as Think and her signature song, Respect, died at her home in Detroit.

She had been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, her representative Gwendolyn Quinn said.

A family statement said: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world.