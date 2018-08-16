Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin was known for mega-hit Respect

Singer Aretha Franklin was the undisputed Queen of Soul with a career spanning seven decades, whose feminist anthem Respect is considered by many to be one of the greatest songs of all time. Franklin has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and won a large number of awards, including 18 Grammys, and she was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. The star was born Aretha Louise Franklin in Memphis, Tennessee on March 25 1942 to travelling Baptist preacher Clarence LaVaughn “CL” Franklin and mother Barbara, an accomplished singer and pianist. Franklin’s family relocated to Detroit, Michigan while she was still an infant. Her father led the city’s New Bethel Baptist Church, which became a centre for the civil rights movement. Following her parents’ separation, Franklin’s mother moved to Buffalo in New York but she would frequently visit her children in Detroit. Barbara died weeks before Franklin’s 10th birthday. At age 12 Franklin had the first of her four sons, Clarence, named after her father, and her second child Edward followed two years later.

Franklin’s father became famous for his emotionally charged sermons, becoming known as “the man with the million-dollar voice”. Franklin’s childhood home was frequented by celebrities including civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr and singer Sam Cooke, while gospel singer Mahalia Jackson helped to take care of Franklin and her siblings following her mother’s death. Franklin’s love and knack for all things musical started early on in her life, when she learned how to play the piano by ear and singing in church. Her father became her manager and she joined him on his tours of churches across the country. She released her first studio album, Songs Of Faith, in 1956 when she was 14 years old. At the age of 18 Franklin told her father she wanted to start singing and recording pop music. She was signed by Columbia who released her first single on the label Today I Sing The Blues in 1960. Her first single to land on America’s main industry chart came the following year with Won’t Be Long, but it was in the latter half of the decade that Franklin’s commercial success really soared. Franklin opted to move to Atlantic Records from Columbia in 1966 and the following year she scored her first top 10 hit with I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You). Her album of the same name also featured her signature number, a rendition of Otis Redding’s Respect, which topped the chart.

