Royal Mail redirection service ‘designed for households of the past’ – Citizens Advice

Royal Mail’s redirection service favours the nuclear family with a pricing structure that is outdated and costly, a consumer group has said.

Citizens Advice said the service is “designed for households of the past” by charging for each surname rather than by household.

Royal Mail said it agreed that a different pricing structure was needed and is currently “working on the details”.

Currently, consumers pay an upfront fee based on the length of time they want to use the service, with three packages ranging from £33.99 per surname for three months to £66.99 for 12 months.

A couple with different surnames would therefore be charged double for the service, “penalising” unmarried couples and spouses who keep their own names, and children and elderly relatives with different surnames, the charity said.

Adding the cost of just one additional surname makes the service more expensive than any other country, its research found.