Stormzy starts scholarship for two black students to go to Cambridge University

Grime artist Stormzy has said he hopes that a scholarship he is offering to help black Cambridge University students pay their tuition fees serves as a reminder to young people from all backgrounds that they have the opportunity to get the best education.

Stormzy, 25, was speaking at his former school the Harris City Academy in Croydon, south London, where A-level students are opening their results.

The rapper told BBC Breakfast: “If you’re academically brilliant don’t think because you come from a certain community that studying at one of the highest education institutions in the world isn’t possible.”

The scholarship aims to encourage the admission of more black students to top universities, after none got into Cambridge University between 2012 and 2016.

Two successful Cambridge applicants this year and two next year will have their fees paid for by the scholarship.