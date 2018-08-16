Teenager ‘cried for help’ before quadruple stabbing

A teenager cried “help, help” before four young men were stabbed on a south London housing estate, witnesses have said. Residents of the Elmington Estate in Camberwell told how they saw a group of boys running minutes before police arrived on the scene after being called shortly before 5.25pm on Thursday. Scotland Yard said six males were arrested and are being held in custody while four others, believed to be teenagers, were taken to south London hospitals.

Bloodied debris left at the scene Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Their condition is not known but witnesses who saw the aftermath described at least one teenager who appeared to be seriously hurt. “That particular one, I hope he does live but by the looks of it and the way the ambulance had to struggle I would give it just an 8% (chance),” said a 25-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified. “It was very traumatising.” The crime scene – littered with bloodied clothing, trainers and medical equipment – is just a short walk from Warham Street, where 23-year-old drill rapper Sidique Kamara, also known as Incognito, was stabbed to death on August 1. A witness of Thursday’s quadruple stabbing said he did not think any of those involved lived on the estate. “Ten minutes before the stabbing I saw a whole heap of youths run down that way,” said the man, who asked not to be named, indicating towards the crime scene. “Then 10 minutes later I heard people shouting and bawling out the back there. “When I looked round the back there, I saw the youth come running from the block. “He came to the corner and dropped. “He was holding his belly and all of his intestines were falling on the ground.”

Police officers outside Landor House Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA