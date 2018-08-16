The remarkable comeback of endangered turtles in Cyprus

Efforts to protect endangered turtles in Cyprus have paid dividends - with the numbers of the reptiles tripling in the space of 40 years.

Conservation began in 1978 on a stretch of beach on the Meditarranean, with the loggerhead and green turtle population decimated by hunting.

At that time there were just 300 nests found on the beach - today the number is around 1,100.

The newly hatched turtles are helped out of the sand, and they are protected from predators such as foxes, as well as tourists.