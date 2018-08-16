These results won’t define you! Stars offer support to A-level students

Famous faces have sent messages of support to students receiving their A-level results today, reassuring them that it is not the end of the world if they do not get what they hoped for.

British Olympian Samantha Quek told followers waiting to receive their grades that “time is on your side” – and highlighted her own achievements despite receiving “crap” results from her exams.

The 29-year-old, who won gold with Team GB at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said told one sleepless Twitter follower: “I cocked up my A-Levels & within 10 years had an Olympic Gold Medal and ended up in Buckingham Palace receiving an MBE.

“I assure you, on neither occasion was I thinking about my crap A-Level results.

“No one moment in time defines you. Relax. Best of luck, & go back to sleep! X”