Three sets of twins to attend university together after top A-level results

Three sets of twins from the same college are celebrating their A-level results as they prepare to head to the same university as their sibling. Himmat Sohal and his brother Arjun, from Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, both got three A grades in maths, chemistry and physics and have won places at Bath to study chemical engineering. Harry and Thomas Ashton-Key, from Winchester, both got four A* results in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry and are heading to Oxford to study physics. Henry and Catherine Darlison, from Winchester, are both heading to Cambridge. Henry gained two A* results in maths and further maths and an A in music and will study music, while his sister gained four A* results in maths, biology, chemistry and physics and will study medicine.

Himmat, left, and Arjun Sohal both got three As in maths, physics and chemistry Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The three pairs of 18-year-olds were among 27 sets of twins in the same year to receive their results at Peter Symonds College in Winchester. Harry Ashton-Key said: “I do not think I would have got as far as I have got if I didn’t have my brother to help me.” Himmat Sohal said: “I think having my brother studying the same subjects helped me, we are very competitive as twins but also want the best for each other.” Arjun added: “We do want to go down separate paths at university and become our own people but it’s good to have each other there to support each other.”

There was a 99% A-level pass rate at Peter Symonds College in Winchester Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA