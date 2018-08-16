Ulster Unionist councillor set to face motion of no confidence

Veteran Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers is set to face a vote of no confidence over his chairing of a key Belfast City Council committee.

The motion has been proposed by Alliance Party councillor Michael Long over events surrounding bonfires in east Belfast in July.

There were rows over the height of a bonfire on the Bloomfield Walkway site in the run-up to July 11, when pyres across Northern Ireland are traditionally lit.

Belfast City Council took a high court action against the Department for Infrastructure, which owns the land, to compel it to remove the pyre.

However amid tense scenes, bonfire builders set it alight before police and contractors could move in to remove it.

Later, another bonfire at nearby Cluan Place was removed by contractors with police protection.