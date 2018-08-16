University place for student with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome who sat exams at home

A student with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome has won a place at university after being allowed to sit her A-levels at home.

Katie Livings, 18, achieved an A* in Extended Project Qualification writing about the illness she has suffered for the last five years, As in History and French and a B in English.

Those strong grades will allow the teenager from Clifton, York, to take a place at the University of Kent to study Law and French Law.