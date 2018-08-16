Was great white shark to blame for Cape Cod attack?

Massachusetts’ leading shark expert is trying to determine if the first person to be attacked in waters off the state since 2012 was bitten by a great white shark.

Senior biologist Greg Skomal will try to confirm if the 61-year-old victim’s wounds are consistent with the kind of bite a great white would inflict.

The unidentified man survived the attack off Long Nook Beach in Truro, on the Atlantic Ocean side of Cape Cod.