How to do the Dele Alli goal celebration

A new craze is taking the internet by storm – the Dele Alli goal celebration.

After scoring in Tottenham’s opening Premier League match against Newcastle, Alli celebrated with the now viral pose.

In an Instagram story, he showed his followers the move again and it became impossible to replicate.

It’s now been attempted by fellow professionals, celebrities and of course – us.

For what looks so simple – hasn’t been for many – but ITV News Multimedia Producer Ryan Ramgobin explains how you too can celebrate like Alli.