Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – August 16

What the papers say – August 16

A variety of stories make headlines on Thursday, including the arrest of England rugby star Danny Cipriani for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The fly-half, 30, appears on a number of front and back pages after he was charged in connection with an incident at a nightclub on Jersey in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Sun leads with Cipriani, who was also charged with resisting arrest, larceny and being disorderly on licensed premises.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The story also tops the Metro, ahead of the Gloucester’s summer signing’s appearance in court on the Channel Island.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A British family’s account of surviving the Genoa bridge disaster leads the Daily Express.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Italian politicians have blamed the tragedy on corporate greed and the EU’s economic controls, The Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

As students prepare to receive their A-level results on Thursday, universities are offering £1,000 “bribes” to students as part of a bid to get “bums on seats”, the i says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Brussels officials fear British intelligence are spying on their Brexit activities, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Doctors have warned a no-deal Brexit would raise the risk of pandemics, The Independent says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times leads with continuing falls in emerging markets, despite efforts by Turkey to stabilise its currency.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian puts on its front page the BBC’s decision not to appeal the High Court’s privacy ruling from its legal battle with Sir Cliff Richard.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Concerns over house prices lead the Daily Mail.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Mirror reports on claims by Thomas Markle Sr.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.