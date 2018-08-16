What the papers say – August 16

A variety of stories make headlines on Thursday, including the arrest of England rugby star Danny Cipriani for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The fly-half, 30, appears on a number of front and back pages after he was charged in connection with an incident at a nightclub on Jersey in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Sun leads with Cipriani, who was also charged with resisting arrest, larceny and being disorderly on licensed premises.