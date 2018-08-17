16 nurses pregnant in baby boom at US hospital

A baby boom is brewing at a US hospital where 16 intensive care nurses recently discovered they are all pregnant. The nurses at Banner Desert Medical Centre in Mesa, outside Phoenix, Arizona, joked that they thought there was something in the water when it became clear they were all expecting babies between October and January. Nurse Rochelle Sherman, who is nearly eight months pregnant, said: “I don’t think we realised just how many of us were pregnant until we started a Facebook group.”

Paige Packard and Allison Thompson hold up baby outfits in Mesa, Arizona. Credit: AP

Nurse Jolene Garrow joked: “We all formulated this plan to have the holidays off!” Ms Garrow said that as their pregnancies have progressed, the patients have begun noticing that most of the nurses around them are expecting. One patient insisted on touching her belly the night before, she said. Ms Garrow added that their non-pregnant colleagues have been great at helping with patients they should not be exposed to because of conditions or treatments that are potentially dangerous for expectant women, such as tuberculosis or shingles or chemotherapy because of the radiation.

Most of the 16 pregnant nurses. Credit: AP