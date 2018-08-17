22 hurt as long-distance bus overturns on German motorway

A bus travelling from Stockholm to Berlin has come off a major road in north-eastern Germany and overturned, injuring 22 people, authorities said.

The accident happened at about 6.30am at Linstow, near Rostock, on the A19. The bus veered into a ditch next to the highway and ended up on its side.

FlixBus, the main operator of long-distance buses in Germany, said the bus was heading from Stockholm to Berlin via Copenhagen. Ferries from Scandinavia arrive in Rostock.