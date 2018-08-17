43% of UK motorists prefer driving on the Continent – survey

Four in 10 UK motorists (43%) say driving is less stressful on the Continent than in their own country, a new survey suggests.

Better road conditions, fewer traffic jams and cheaper fuel were among the reasons given for people preferring to drive on the other side of the Channel.

The survey of 1,070 UK drivers commissioned by RAC Europe revealed that 69% think major roads are better maintained in mainland Europe, with 54% believing that is the case for minor roads.