Arlene Foster declines invitation to Pope’s speech in Dublin

Arlene Foster has declined an invitation to an address by Pope Francis in Dublin later this month.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and former Stormont First Minister said she would be away with her family at the time.

The Irish Government had asked her to attend a speech by the pontiff in Dublin Castle on Saturday August 25.

A DUP statement said: “Mrs Foster appreciates the invitation but regretfully will be away with her family at that time.