Artists hope Shoreham crash memorial will help people ‘acknowledge’ their grief

The artists behind a permanent tribute for the victims of the Shoreham Airshow crash have spoken of their memories of being nearby at the time of the disaster. Eleven men died when a vintage Hawker Hunter jet crashed on to the A27 in West Sussex during the Shoreham Airshow on August 22 2015. Artists Jane Fordham and David Parfitt were in the town at the time of the crash visiting their favourite patisserie. Speaking ahead of the third anniversary of the deaths – which is on Wednesday – the husband and wife duo said they wanted to create a place where mourners could “acknowledge” their grief.

Artist Jane Fordham at work in her studio in Portslade Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The pair were putting together the finishing touches of the design in a studio in Portslade near Brighton on Friday. Ms Fordham said: “We go to Shoreham a lot and we were in the town at the time the crash happened. It was a total shock. Mr Parfitt said: “It was unbelievable, tragic.” The victims were Maurice Abrahams, Dylan Archer, Anthony Brightwell, Matthew Grimstone, Matthew Jones, James Mallinson, Mark Reeves, Jacob Schilt, Richard Smith, Mark Trussler and Daniele Polito. The installation is expected to begin in September but could take months to assemble.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It is hoped to be completed by the end of the year. Authorities spent years planning a fitting permanent tribute to the victims, asking relatives to pick the final design. A bench will be placed on the banks of the River Adur near 11 arches by the entrance to the Shoreham Toll Bridge – where mourners flocked in the wake of the disaster to leave flowers. This will overlook a subtle light installation on the opposite side of the river. Ms Fordham hopes the creation, which does not resemble a traditional monument, will be more personal. Each arch will be individual, to represent the different personalities of each of the victims.

Designs for the memorial Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA