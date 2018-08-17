BBC News anchor Kate Silverton and comedian Seann Walsh announced for Strictly

BBC News anchor Kate Silverton and comedian Seann Walsh are the 10th and 11th celebrity contestants confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The announcement was made on BBC One programme The One Show. Silverton, 48, told hosts Alex Jones and Rory Reid she had no talent for dancing. She said: “It consists of me dancing in my kitchen in front of my kids while mouthing the lyrics, which is probably not going to go down well with Craig.”

Walsh, 32, said he was “as shocked as everyone else” that he was taking part. He described his previous dancing experience as “jumping up and down until two in the morning”. Explaining why he chose to do the show, he added: “I just thought it would be nice to do something where I can hopefully come out the other end with a skill and maybe able to dance. “But looking at your faces you don’t seem convinced.” Silverton joked that they felt like a couple coming to a dinner party to make the announcement. Former Strictly contestant Jones advised them to “do nothing and relax, eat loads and just wait for that professional to get hold of you”.

