Ben Stokes to play for England in third Test against India at Trent Bridge

England captain Joe Root has announced Ben Stokes will return for the third Test against India after being cleared of affray at Bristol Crown Court.

Stokes, who was acquitted just three days ago after a case which began almost 11 months earlier following a late-night brawl in the Clifton area of Bristol, will replace his fellow all-rounder Sam Curran at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Root described the switch as “probably one of the most difficult selections” he has been part of as Test captain, but added Stokes is confident he is mentally ready to play again.

Stokes missed the Lord’s victory which last week took England 2-0 up with three to play because of a clash with his court date.