- ITV Report
Ben Stokes to play for England in third Test against India at Trent Bridge
England captain Joe Root has announced Ben Stokes will return for the third Test against India after being cleared of affray at Bristol Crown Court.
Stokes, who was acquitted just three days ago after a case which began almost 11 months earlier following a late-night brawl in the Clifton area of Bristol, will replace his fellow all-rounder Sam Curran at Trent Bridge on Saturday.
Root described the switch as “probably one of the most difficult selections” he has been part of as Test captain, but added Stokes is confident he is mentally ready to play again.
Stokes missed the Lord’s victory which last week took England 2-0 up with three to play because of a clash with his court date.
- Former England batsman Mark Butcher told ITV News the drinking culture was worse in his day - what's changed is the scrutiny on players like Ben Stokes.
Curran is one of several players England might have chosen to step aside, despite his man-of-the-match performance in a thrilling 31-run victory for the hosts in the first Test at Edgbaston.
Root made the decision after he personally consulted with Stokes, to be confident the match would not come too soon for the 27-year-old former vice-captain, and all management staff kept a close eye on his preparation over the past two days.
“He’s just desperate to get back playing cricket, make that his main focus,” said Root.
“I sat him down yesterday, just me and him, and asked him where he was at.
“He told me he’s desperate to get out there, wants to put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now.
“He felt he was ready to play. We obviously assessed his fitness as well, over the course of the two days.”