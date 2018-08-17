Booze-flavoured biscuits with your afternoon tea

Boozy Biccies are the latest trend to hit the shelves, for those who fancy dunking a vodka-flavoured biscuit in their cup of tea.

The Northern Ireland-produced biscuits include Belfast Bolts, a malty beer-flavoured biscuit, Prosecco Knights and Vodka Bites.

Created by Iconic Biscuits using a “secret” cold fusion process, the alcohol is not cooked out in the manufacturing process, making them a strictly adults-only treat.

This year they have created the new range of boozy biscuits, which contain some 1.6% of alcohol, using local ingredients and suppliers.