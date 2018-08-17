Chilean Navy divers travel more than 2000 miles to free whale caught in fishing nets

The Chilean Navy has freed a whale after it became trapped in a fishing net in the waters off the country's coast.

Rescuers, led by an "Alacalufe" search and rescue boat, travelled for more than 2000 miles from the Chilean capital of Santiago to Navarino Island in order to reach the finned cetacean whale.

“After an intense work of maneuvers, specialized divers managed to free the large animal, which was agitated and fearful,” the Chilean Navy said.