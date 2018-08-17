Eat, Shop, Save: nutty lemongrass chicken

Want to grab yourself a copy? You can do so, here .

Did you see the nutty lemongrass chicken recipe that chef and nutritionist, Dale Pinnock showed to the Morris family?

Method

In a pan, saute the onion, garlic, lemongrass and chilli in a little olive oil, along with a good pinch of salt, until the onion has softened.

Add the coconut milk and stir in the peanut butter and turmeric and simmer for around 10 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken and the flavour of the lemongrass really begins to penetrate the dish.

Add the diced chicken and continue to simmer for around 15 minutes until cooked through.

Add the spinach and allow it to wilk before squeezing in the lime juice.

With thanks to Faith Mason and Octopus Books for the recipe and image.

