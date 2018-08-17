'Eight people in a house nearby are still under the mud' - British mother trapped in Kerala tells of flood horror

"We know some people nearby who died... 14 people in one house, but only six people have been found so far, the others are still under the mud." A mother from Halifax told ITV News how the flooding in Kerala, which has killed at least 324 people, is the worst she has ever seen and has resulted in the deaths of those she knew. Jeeja Matthews was visiting family in the southern Indian state when unprecedented flooding left her, her sister, her niece and her elderly mother trapped in the upstairs of their home as the water continued to rise.

Jeeja Matthews and her children cannot get back home to the UK. Credit: Jeeja Matthews

While Ms Matthews' husband took her children to a safer area, her 70-year-old mother was not well enough to leave the house, and so she stayed with her, not realising how bad the flooding would become. "My house was surrounded by water, we couldn't get out of the house," Ms Matthews recalled. "There was no transport, no electricity... the water came into our house. "Downstairs was filled with water" which came "up to her hips", she said. "We were really scared... we were worried for our lives." Eventually the family were rescued by council workers on Wednesday, who took them to safety in nearby Thrissur. On Friday, as the floodwaters began to recede, Ms Matthews was able to return to her home, but said she is "really worried" about the many others who are still "trapped" by the flooding.

Hundreds of people in the state of Kerala have died in the flooding. Credit: Jeeja Matthews