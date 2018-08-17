Elon Musk: Stress taking its toll in ‘excruciating’ year

Tech pioneer Elon Musk has admitted that stress is taking a heavy toll on him personally in what he called an “excruciating” year. The New York Times said the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla alternated between laughter and tears during an interview in which he said he is working up to 120 hours a week and sometimes takes the sedative Ambien to get to sleep. But he denied being “on weed” when he posted news of a potential 72 billion dollar (£57 billion) buyout of the publicly held company, according to the newspaper.

“This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career,” he said. “It was excruciating.” The interview offered rare insights into Mr Musk’s personal life and thinking. He stood by his tweet last week saying he might take Tesla private and that he had secured the funding to do so. Asked if he regretted it, he said: “Why would I?” Musk has a reputation for being an eccentric visionary, but his out-of-the-blue announcement of a potential buyout raised a huge ruckus and pushed Tesla’s shares up 11% in a day, raising the company’s value by 6 billion dollars (£4.7 billion). They have since fallen back but remain elevated.

The Wall Street Journal reported that government regulators have subpoenaed Tesla as they dig deeper into his disclosure of the potential buyout. That signals regulators are investigating if Mr Musk was truthful in the tweet about having the financing set for a deal that analysts have estimated would require 25 billion to 50 billion dollars (£20 billion to £40 billion). He said in the interview that he had wanted to offer a roughly 20% premium over where the stock had been trading, which would have been about 419 dollars. He decided to round up to 420 dollars — a number that is code for marijuana in counterculture lore. “It seemed like better karma at 420 dollars than at 419 dollars,” he said in the interview. “But I was not on weed, to be clear. Weed is not helpful for productivity. There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned’. You just sit there like a stone on weed.”

