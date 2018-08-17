Entertainer Barry Chuckle to be remembered at stadium funeral

The funeral of veteran entertainer Barry Chuckle, one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, will take place on Friday. The 73-year-old, real name Barry Elliott, died on August 5 after finding fame performing alongside his brother Paul Elliott. The funeral for Barry will take place at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

The Chuckle Brothers, Barry (left) and Paul Elliott Credit: PA

The stadium is the home of Rotherham United football club, of which Barry and Paul were honorary life presidents. A statement from the Elliott family said: “As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York Stadium. “There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only. “We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned!”

The Chuckle Brothers, Barry (left) and Paul Elliott with the Special Award at the EA Bafta Kids Awards Credit: PA