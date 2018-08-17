Government consider restricting sale of fuels for domestic burning

Ministers are considering proposals to restrict the sale of wet wood and phase out the sale of coal for domestic burning in a bid to cut pollution.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) says that the burning of wood and coal in the home is the largest single contributor to particulate matter pollution — identified by the World Health Organisation as the most damaging air pollutant.

According to the latest Defra figures, domestic burning contributes 38% of particulate matter pollution, compared to 16% from industrial combustion and only 12% from road transport.

Ministers therefore propose to ensure that, in future, only the cleanest fuels are available for sale.