Heavy equipment brought in to move rubble from Genoa bridge collapse

Excavators have begun clearing large sections of the collapsed highway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa in the search for people still missing three days after the deadly accident.

The search entered a new phase on Friday as heavy equipment removed a large vertical section, clearing a new area to probe.

Rescuers have been tunnelling through tons of steel, concrete and crushed vehicles that plunged 45 metres when the bridge suddenly fell during a downpour on Tuesday.