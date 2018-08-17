Pakistani lawmakers elect former cricketer Imran Khan as prime minister

Pakistani legislators have elected former cricket star and long-time politician Imran Khan as the country’s next prime minister, in a step towards the country’s third civilian transfer of power. He secured 176 votes in a vote at the National Assembly, defeating opposition candidate Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League party, who got 96 votes. Mr Khan’s populist Tehrik-e-Insaf party won the most seats in the July 25 vote but fell short of securing a majority in the 342-seat house. He will be sworn in as prime minister on Saturday, with a five-year mandate.

Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate outside the National Assembly in Islamabad. Credit: AP

His supporters celebrated across the country when speaker Asad Qaiser announced the result. Mr Khan is a former Oxford graduate and formed his party in 1996 in the eastern city of Lahore, vowing to forge a “new Pakistan” that would be corruption-free with justice for all without discrimination. He challenged the parties of Mr Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari over the past two decades. Mr Sharif is the younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case. Mr Khan was not able to make a strong showing until 2013, when his became the third-largest party in the lower house of parliament.

Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League party gained 96 votes. Credit: AP