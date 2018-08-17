Jeremy Corbyn to offer his views on the media in Edinburgh TV Festival speech

Jeremy Corbyn will offer his opinions on the UK media when he delivers the prestigious Alternative MacTaggart lecture at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival. Following his speech the Labour leader will be interviewed by award-winning actor and writer Maxine Peake and face questions from an audience. Mr Corbyn said: “I am hugely looking forward to giving this year’s Alternative MacTaggart lecture. A strong, diverse and independent media is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy and society. “I hope to offer some perspectives on the UK media and its role today, discuss how good journalism challenges the powerful and what is holding it back in the digital age of tech giants and unaccountable billionaires.”

Mr Corbyn will be interviewed by actress Maxine Peake at the festival Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

The politician follows in the footsteps of Russell Brand who discussed his comedy career and disillusionment with Hollywood when he gave the talk last year. TV hosts Ant and Dec, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have all previously delivered the Alternative MacTaggart lecture. The main MacTaggart lecture is the keynote speech of the festival and addresses the future of the television industry. This year it will be given by Bafta-winning actress Michaela Coel. The event’s advisory chair Phil Edgar-Jones said: “Jeremy Corbyn has a fascinating relationship with the media, stimulating controversy on a near daily basis.

