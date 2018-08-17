Lennon’s aunt dismissed Beatles’ fascination with Indian guru

The Beatles’ fascination with Indian guru and “spiritual adviser” Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was dismissed by John Lennon’s aunt in a revealing letter to a fan of the group. Mimi Smith, who brought up Lennon as a child in Liverpool, wrote: “I don’t understand why they need an Indian, or India to meditate. That can be done here without any fuss. The basic teachings of their church will give them all they seem to be looking for.” Her reply was part of her regular correspondence with prolific letter writer Eileen Read and was sent on September 7 1967 – less than a fortnight after the death of the Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein. The band had taken a keen interest in the teachings of the Maharishi, the founder of the transcendental meditation movement, and had joined him at a conference in Bangor, North Wales, in August 1967, along with Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and his then girlfriend Marianne Faithfull.

A letter written by Mimi Smith, who brought up John Lennon as a child Credit: The Beatles Shop/PA

After listening to a lecture on the form of silent mantra meditation, the Beatles held a press conference at the venue in which they renounced the use of drugs. They cut short their stay when the death was announced of Mr Epstein, aged 32, at his London home following an overdose of sleeping pills. Both topics were covered in Mrs Smith’s letter which goes on sale at auction in Liverpool next weekend. She wrote: “I haven’t seen John. The sad loss of Brian has upset them greatly & altered their plans. He will be sorely missed as a good friend and advisor to them. It was a great shock to me also, I knew him very well.” Referring to the Beatles’ comments on drugs, Mrs Smith told Miss Read: “The boys have not ‘given up drugs’ simply because they have never been drug takers. They tried L.S.D because there was so much talk about it. They, at least John will not do so again. I’m sure they have decided against any form of stimulant.” Mrs Smith went on to say she hoped the Beatles’ interest in meditation did not mean they were ‘looking for the Lost Horizon’ – thought to be a reference to the novel by James Hilton which depicts the fictional utopian land of Shangri-La.

The reply was part of her regular correspondence with prolific letter writer Eileen Read Credit: The Beatles Shop/PA