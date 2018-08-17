Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson arrested in UVF criminality probe

Police said they made an arrest while investigating criminality linked to the UVF in East Belfast.

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson has confirmed he was arrested.

A man was detained and later released on Thursday.

The PSNI said the 28-year-old was arrested in North Down and questioned on suspicion of unlawfully supplying door staff following searches in Bangor, Donaghadee and Newtownards.