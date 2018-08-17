Man charged with murdering nurse who performed on BGT appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a nurse who performed on Britain’s Got Talent in an NHS choir.

Desmond Sylva, 40, is accused of stabbing 31-year-old Simonne Kerr to death in her home in Battersea, south-west London.

Police were called shortly before 12.40pm on Wednesday to the Victorian terrace but she was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Sylva, who lived in the same address in Grayshott Road, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with murder.