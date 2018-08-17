- ITV Report
Man to appear in court following 45,000 euro ‘cocaine’ seizure
A man in his twenties has been charged after an estimated 45,000 euro worth of suspected cocaine was seized in Co Cork.
Gardai in Mayfield arrested and charged the man on Thursday following the suspected cocaine discovery on MacCurtain Street.
Gardai spotted the man acting suspiciously while on patrol on MacCurtain Street at around 2pm.
The man attempted to hide in a nearby doorway.
Gardai searched the man and he was found to be in possession of 45,000 euro worth of suspected cocaine.
He was arrested, brought to Mayfield Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been charged to appear before Cork City District Court on Friday morning.