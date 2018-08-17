Manchester party shooting: Police appeal for video or dashcam footage

Police are seeking any video or dashcam footage from around the time a shotgun was fired into a crowd of partygoers, injuring 12 people. Detectives have said the answers to Sunday’s shooting after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival may lie within the Moss Side community. On Friday, they said all those hurt in the shooting, including a 12-year-old girl, had been discharged from hospital. Officers were called to reports of gunshots in Claremont Road at about 2.30am and armed and unarmed officers arrived one minute later, with several people having suffered pellet injuries.

Police officers at the scene in Claremont Road Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The weapon believed to have been used in the attack has yet to be recovered. Detective Chief Inspector Colin Larkin, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “It’s been nearly a week since this truly shocking incident in which a gun was recklessly fired into a crowd. “Our priority is to find whoever is responsible and get answers not just for those injured or those caught up in the incident, but also for the wider community as a whole. “Thankfully, everyone injured in the attack has since been released from hospital and my thoughts are with them as they recover from their injuries.

Police carry out a fingertip search Credit: Peter Byrne/PA