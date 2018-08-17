Margaret Hodge faces online backlash over Corbyn clash comparison

Dame Margaret Hodge is facing an online backlash over her latest comments in Labour’s anti-Semitism row. The former Labour minister likened a Labour Party disciplinary investigation into her conduct to the persecution faced by Jews in Nazi Germany, saying she felt “as if they were coming for me”. Speaking to Sky News, Dame Margaret said the investigation into her confrontation with leader Jeremy Corbyn about his handing of anti-Semitism criticism left her “thinking what did it feel like to be a Jew in Germany in the Thirties” with a “feeling of fear?”.

Her comments provoked a furious backlash online, with some Labour members denouncing the veteran MP for what they claimed was her over-reaction, united under a #hodgecomparisons hashtag on Twitter. This included shadow minister Laura Pidcock’s chief of staff Ben Sellers, who sent two tweets that were later deleted comparing Dame Margaret’s example to getting locked in a toilet and queuing for a pie. He tweeted: “Just last week I was on the crapper when I realised the lock had jammed on the door. It took the intervention of my wife on the other side to release me. “When I walked free, I felt just like Mandela must have done when we was released from Robben Island in 1990.” Mr Sellers added: “The other day I had to queue for a good five minutes for a poor-quality mince pie and a Bovril at a local non-league ground. “It was a bit like being rounded up by Pinochet’s forces and getting a bullet through the temple in Chile’s national stadium back in ‘73.”

But Labour MP Anna Turley decried the hashtag and defended Dame Margaret in the thread. “The holocaust didn’t happen in a vacuum,” she tweeted. “It happened because ordinary people turned a blind eye to racism & anti-Semitism; scapegoated & dehumanised a community, stifled free thinking & refused to challenge the cult of an idol. Jewish people know how it starts.” Holocaust Educational Trust chief executive Karen Pollock‏ also questioned the motives of those making light of Dame Margaret’s fears. She tweeted: “Rather than question the motive of those highlighting the problem, how about questioning the motives of those who defend the indefensible. “I will not be told how this should be resolved by the man who referred to complaints of anti-Semitism as ‘mood music’.”

