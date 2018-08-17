Advertisement

Stunning images show millions of Muslims gathering in Mecca for Hajj 2018

Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. Credit: AP

More than two million Muslims are currently gathering in Saudi Arabia ahead of the annual Hajj, which begins on August 19.

It is considered to be the largest single gathering of people on the planet, as worshippers make the trip to gather around Islam's holiest site, the Kaaba.

Every Muslim is expected to complete the Hajj pilgrimage at some point in their life and spend five days praying in Mecca.

Many pray to seek redemption, to forgive and to be forgiven.

Here are some of the best pictures as preparations begin ahead of Sunday's event:

Muslim pilgrims leave Grand Mosque, after offering Friday prayers ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Credit: AP
Muslim pilgrims touch the golden door of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque. Credit: AP
Muslim women pilgrims pose for photographs for their relative near the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque. Credit: AP
The Hajj is one of the five pillar of Islam. Credit: AP
Muslim pilgrims pray inside the Grand Mosque. Credit: AP
Muslim pilgrims touch the Kaaba stone, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they pray ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Credit: AP
A Muslim pilgrim takes a photograph of his relative near the Kaaba. Credit: AP