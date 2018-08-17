Stunning images show millions of Muslims gathering in Mecca for Hajj 2018

More than two million Muslims are currently gathering in Saudi Arabia ahead of the annual Hajj, which begins on August 19.

It is considered to be the largest single gathering of people on the planet, as worshippers make the trip to gather around Islam's holiest site, the Kaaba.

Every Muslim is expected to complete the Hajj pilgrimage at some point in their life and spend five days praying in Mecca.

Many pray to seek redemption, to forgive and to be forgiven.

Here are some of the best pictures as preparations begin ahead of Sunday's event: