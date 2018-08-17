Miss America hits out over ‘bullying’ by pageant officials

The reigning Miss America claims she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant’s leadership. In a letter sent to former Miss Americas, Cara Mund says she decided to speak out despite the risk of punishment. Her letter is reminiscent of the movie Mean Girls, in which characters Gretchen and Regina bully the heroine and make her life miserable. That is what happened to her in real life, Mund wrote. Gretchen Carlson is chairwoman of the Miss America Organisation and Regina Hopper is its chief executive.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Her letter exponentially increased the turmoil surrounding the pageant three weeks before the next Miss America is crowned in Atlantic City. “Let me be blunt: I strongly believe that my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership; nor do they have any interest in knowing who I am and how my experiences relate to positioning the organisation for the future,” Mund wrote. “Our chair and CEO have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalised me, and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America in subtle and not-so-subtle ways on a daily basis. “After a while, the patterns have clearly emerged, and the sheer accumulation of the disrespect, passive-aggressive behaviour, belittlement, and outright exclusion has taken a serious toll.” Mund said she has been left out of interviews, not invited to meetings and called the wrong name. When she obliquely hinted at trouble with pageant leadership in an interview earlier this month with the Press of Atlantic City, Mund said she was swiftly punished by having her televised farewell speech cut to 30 seconds, and was told a dress she had been approved to wear in the traditional “show us your shoes” parade cannot be worn.

Gretchen Carlson Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP