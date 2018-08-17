When the Opportunity rover landed on Mars in 2004 it was expected to survive for just 90 days. Credit: AP/NASA

Nasa's Opportunity rover has fallen silent for the first time in its 15 years of service after a heavy dust storm on Mars blocked its main energy source. As of June 10 an "unprecedented" storm the size of North America and Russia combined blotted out the sun, meaning the rover lost power - and two months later it still hasn't recharged. Now scientists are are sending a "command three times a week" via NASA's Deep Space Network "to elicit a beep if the rover happens to be awake." Meanwhile engineers at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory are reigniting an old tradition of playing the rover songs in an attempt to wake it up. They hope by playing the rover songs on a Spotify playlist will end the 'Everlong' wait for communication.

Nasa Spotify playlist featuring Queen, David Bowie and more:

The Opportunity rover was sent up to the Red Planet 15 years ago to investigate 'Life on Mars' but after the heavy dust storm it hasn't powered back up. The rover shut down because 'Dust in the Wind' obscured access to its main power source, the sun. For scientists 'it seems like years since it's been here' but In 'Times Like These' they must try whatever means necessary to keep the rover 'Alive'. When the rover landed on Mars in 2004, scientists told it 'Keep Yourself Alive' for at least 90 days, its estimated life expectancy - but it kept on going. In its early days scientists would play the rover a song every morning to wake it up, but, somewhat of a 'Space Oddity', 'The Trooper' carried on way longer than three months, so they gave up the daily wake-up call. Now they've been 'hanging on like a yo-yo' for two months, but Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineer Michael Staab 'Won't Back Down', telling Space.com "we’ll just keep playing until she talks to us". "This is the first time she [Opportunity] has stopped talking to us and not resumed communication when we expected," Staab added.

The Opportunity rover took snaps of its light source the sun being blotted out by dust. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/TAMU