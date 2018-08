Pentagon delays Trump’s military parade until at least 2019

The Veterans Day military parade ordered by President Donald Trump will not happen in 2018, the US Defence Department said. Colonel Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said the military and the White House “have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019”. The announcement came several hours after reports that the parade would cost about 92 million US dollars (£72 million), according to US officials citing preliminary estimates more than three times the price first suggested by the White House. According to the officials, roughly 50 million US dollars (£39.3 million) would cover Pentagon costs for aircraft, equipment, personnel and other support for the November parade in Washington. The remainder would be borne by other agencies and largely involve security costs. The estimate was first reported by CNBC. Officials said the plans had not yet been approved by Defence Secretary Jim Mattis. Mr Mattis himself said late on Thursday that he had seen no such estimate and questioned the media reports.

The Pentagon chief told reporters travelling with him to Bogota, Colombia, that whoever leaked the number to the press was “probably smoking something that is legal in my state but not in most” — a reference to his home state of Washington, where marijuana use is legal. He added: “I’m not dignifying that number (92 million dollars) with a reply. I would discount that, and anybody who said (that number), I’ll almost guarantee you one thing: They probably said, ‘I need to stay anonymous’. No kidding, because you look like an idiot. And number two, whoever wrote it needs to get better sources. I’ll just leave it at that.” The parade’s cost has become a politically charged issue, particularly after the Pentagon cancelled a major military exercise planned for August with South Korea, in the wake of Mr Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Mr Trump said the drills were provocative and that dumping them would save the US “a tremendous amount of money”. The Pentagon later said the Korea drills would have cost 14 million US dollars (£11 million). Lt Col Jamie Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said earlier on Thursday that Defence Department planning for the parade “continues and final details are still being developed. Any cost estimates are pre-decisional”. The parade was expected to include troops from all five armed services — the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard — as well as units in period uniforms representing earlier times in the nation’s history. It also was expected to involve a number of military aircraft flyovers.

A Pentagon planning memo released in March said the parade would feature a “heavy air component”, likely including older, vintage aircraft. It also said there would be “wheeled vehicles only, no tanks — consideration must be given to minimise damage to local infrastructure”. Big, heavy tanks could tear up streets in the District of Columbia. The memo from Mr Mattis’s office provided initial planning guidance to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. His staff is planning the parade along a route from the White House to the Capitol and would integrate it with the city’s annual veterans’ parade. US Northern Command, which oversees US troops in North America, is responsible for the actual execution of the parade. Earlier this year, the White House budget director told Congress that the cost to taxpayers could be 10 million to 30 million US dollars (£7m-£23m). Those estimates were likely based on the cost of previous military parades, such as the one in the nation’s capital in 1991 celebrating the end of the first Gulf War, and factored in some additional increase for inflation.

