People plucked from rooftops as Indian floods kill hundreds

Rescuers have used helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded on rooftops after unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The flooding has killed more than 320 people in the past nine days, officials said.

With heavy rain stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to take those marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps, using more than a dozen helicopters and about 400 boats across the state.

The state’s top elected official, Pinarayi Vijayan, told reporters that at least 324 people had died and more than 220,000 had taken refuge in the camps.