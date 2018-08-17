Pledge to protect aircraft carrier against Russian threat as it sets sail for US

Naval chiefs have pledged to protect HMS Queen Elizabeth from the “eye-watering” threat of Russian submarines as the aircraft carrier is set to sail for the US to land fighter jets on its flight deck for the first time.

The 65,000-tonne carrier is expected to leave Portsmouth Naval Base at about 6pm on Saturday to cross the Atlantic for its trip to carry out flight trials and to visit New York.

Commodore Andrew Betton, commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group, said that the carrier would be provided full protection in the face of threats from Russia.

He said: “Russian submarines are more active in the North Atlantic than they have been since the Cold War and we take that very seriously, the ship will be well protected as she makes her transit across the Atlantic.

“We will seek to operate professionally and within the standard laws of the high seas operating in international waters going about our business.

“We are not seeking confrontation, we are heading to the east coast of the United States to conduct trials.”

Captain Jerry Kyd, the carrier’s commanding officer, said: “The increase in Russian activity we have seen in the last couple of years is frightening and for national security reasons it just underlines why we need to maintain a balanced, strong and able, capable fleet.

“It’s been quite eye-watering what we have seen in the last couple of years.”

During its trip, the warship will embark two US F-35B test aircraft based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, which are expected to carry out 500 landings and take-offs during the carrier’s 11 weeks at sea.

Capt Kyd said: “This deployment to the United States will be another first for my ship.