Prisons minister: I’ll quit if safety drive fails

The prisons minister has pledged to resign if his campaign to tackle violence and drugs in struggling jails fails. Rory Stewart made the vow as he launched a £10 million blitz to raise standards in 10 establishments that have been hit by “acute” problems. He told BBC Breakfast: “I will quit if I haven’t succeeded in 12 months in reducing the level of drugs and violence in those prisons. “I want to make a measurable difference. That’s what this investment is around. “I believe in the prison service, I believe in our prison officers. I believe that this can be turned around and I want you to judge me on those results and I will resign if I don’t succeed.”

Mr Stewart told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he expected to be judged on the impact of the new drive on assault statistics. He said: “In these 10 prisons in particular violence is a real problem so the fundamental thing that I want to do and I’d like to be judged on over the next 12 months is reducing that violence, reducing the number of assaults.” Asked how much of a reduction he would consider a success – 25% or 10% – Mr Stewart said it would be “something of that sort”. He added: “I’m not talking about a minor reduction, I’d want you to feel that this had been a substantial reduction and that it was going in the right direction.” Under the new scheme, £6 million has been earmarked to bolster physical security with drug-detection dogs, body-scanners and improved perimeter defences.

