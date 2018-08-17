Probe into Sandhurst ‘waterboarding’ claims

A cadet was allegedly pinned down before water was poured over a cloth covering his face, according to The Sun.

Brigadier Bill Wright, commander of the Berkshire military college, ordered the probe into the alleged incident on August 7.

Military police are investigating claims two officer cadets “waterboarded” a fellow recruit at Sandhurst academy.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended Sandhurst, where all officers in the British Army are trained.

Brig Wright said: “I am aware of allegations about an incident at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on August 7 involving some of our officer cadets.

“I have ordered an investigation by the Royal Military Police.

“The Army and I expect the highest standards of behaviour at Sandhurst; anyone found to have fallen short is dealt with robustly, including dismissal, if appropriate.”